No. 14 Arizona Wildcats face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (6-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 with 45.6 points in the paint led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 15.6.

The Bluejays have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton is the Big East leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 80.0% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is shooting 74.1% and averaging 20.8 points for Arizona.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Creighton.

