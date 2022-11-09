No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet for out-of-conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet in non-conference action.

Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

