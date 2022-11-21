No. 13 Auburn Tigers and the Bradley Braves meet in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0) Puerto Aventuras, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Auburn…

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Puerto Aventuras, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Auburn Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Bradley finished 17-14 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Braves allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.