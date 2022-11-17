No. 13 Auburn takes on Texas Southern, seeks 4th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Auburn Tigers (3-0) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Auburn finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Auburn Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 8-10 on the road. The Texas Southern Tigers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

