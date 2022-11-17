RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
No. 13 Auburn takes on Texas Southern, seeks 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Auburn finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Auburn Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 8-10 on the road. The Texas Southern Tigers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

