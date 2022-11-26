Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
No. 13 Auburn plays Saint Louis, looks for 7th straight win

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) at Auburn Tigers (6-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Saint Louis.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Auburn has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Billikens are 0-0 in road games. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12 points and 4.2 assists. K.D. Johnson is shooting 36.2% and averaging 9.8 points for Auburn.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 14.7 points. Javonte Perkins is averaging 13.7 points for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

