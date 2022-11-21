No. 13 Auburn plays Bradley, aims for 5th straight home win

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Bradley…

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Bradley trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

Bradley went 4-8 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 6.2 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

