HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » No. 13 Auburn plays…

No. 13 Auburn plays Bradley, aims for 5th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Bradley trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

Bradley went 4-8 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 6.2 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up