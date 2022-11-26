No. 2 Stanford gets easy win over Grambling State in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling…

HONOLULU (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in just 18 minutes.

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26.

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

Stanford had first-half runs of 10-0 and 13-0 and led 46-22 at halftime.

NO. 6 INDIANA79, MEMPHIS 64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds to lead Indiana.

Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis (4-3).

Yarden Garzon scored 17 points and Sara Scalia 16 for the Hoosiers (7-0), who are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season.

Jamirah Shutes led the Tigers with 15 points and was the only Memphis player in double figures.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 85, ARIZONA STATE 65

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Lauren Ebo scored 20 points, Sonia Citron added 15 and Notre Dame took control late in the third quarter to beat Arizona State in the Goombay Classic.

The game was tied at 43 when Ebo stepped to the foul line with 3:03 to play in the third quarter. Ebo made both shots and the Fighting Irish raced away.

KK Bransford scored 14 points and matched Ebo’s nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish (6-0). Olivia Miles added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Tyi Skinner scored 15 points and Jaddan Simmons had 14 for the Sun Devils (5-1), who suffered their first loss under new coach Natasha Adair.

NO. 12 LSU 99, UAB 64

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and LSU cruised past UAB for its seventh straight easy win.

Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson 19 and 13, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12, her first double-double, for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa’Myah Smith 11.

The Tigers handed the Blazers (4-1) their first loss by shooting 62% with a 33-rebound advantage and scored 60 points in the paint.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 81, TOWSON 70

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and Maryland beat Towson.

Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good.

Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland (5-2), which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday.

Skye Williams led Towson (3-2) with 19 points.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 86, SAN DIEGO 60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Arizona rolled over San Diego to win the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

The senior from Spain hit all three of her 3-pointers and was 9 of 12 overall for the Wildcats (6-0). Freshman Maya Nnaji made all seven of her shots to score a season-best 17 points off the bench.

San Diego (4-3) was as close as 14 with six minutes left in the game but Pueyo scored nine points in a 13-0 run to help close it out. Myah Pace led the Toreros with 15 points.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 75, NO. 23 VILLANOVA 70

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 and 12 rebounds, in Baylor’s win over Villanova in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, then the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws. The Wildcats missed three more shots on their next possession before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws.

Jaden Owen had a career-high 17 points for Baylor (5-1), which was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, shot 40% overall and made 22 of 32 free throws.

Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, for the Wildcats (5-1).

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 63, SOUTH FLORIDA 58

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, nine in the fourth quarter, to help Michigan turn back South Florida.

Carla Brito opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Bulls a 50-43 lead, the largest by either team, but from there they made just 2 of 10 shots. Elena Tsineke’s layup pulled the Bulls within one with 20 seconds to go, but Michigan closed it out with four free throws.

Laila Phelia scored 11 points and Emily Kiser added 10 with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (6-0).

Sammie Puisis had 17 of her 22 points in the first half for the Bulls (7-1).

ARKANSAS 69, NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 53

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten Kansas State to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division title.

Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas State 25-14. Carr had eight points with a pair of 3s in the third as the Razorbacks took a 21-point lead into the final quarter. Erynn Barnum added 17 points and Makayla Daniels added 13 points.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 14 points to lead Kansas State (7-1), which shot just 15 of 55 (27%) from the floor. The loss ended the Wildcats’ best start since 2016-17, when they opened with nine straight wins.

