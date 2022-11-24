No. 12 Michigan State takes on No. 18 Alabama in Portland, Oregon

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State…

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Michigan State went 23-13 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama went 19-14 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second chance points and 24.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.