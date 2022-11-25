No. 12 Michigan State Spartans face the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (2-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-2) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and…

Oregon Ducks (2-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans square off at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The Spartans are 3-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ducks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Oregon is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.0 points for Michigan State.

N’Faly Dante is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 9.8 points for Oregon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

