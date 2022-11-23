Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide meet

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will play the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Michigan State finished 23-13 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

