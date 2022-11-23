No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide meet

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12…

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will play the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Michigan State finished 23-13 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

