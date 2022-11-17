No. 12 Indiana visits Xavier after Jackson-Davis’ 21-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana takes on the…

Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in Indiana’s 101-49 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Xavier finished 23-13 overall with a 16-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Indiana went 21-14 overall with a 3-8 record on the road last season. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.