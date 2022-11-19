No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis’ 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Miami (OH) finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The RedHawks averaged 5.5 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

