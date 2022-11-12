ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
No. 11 Tennessee and Colorado meet in out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a non-conference matchup.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers shot 43.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Colorado finished 21-12 overall last season while going 6-4 on the road. The Buffaloes averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

