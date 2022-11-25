Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
No. 11 Indiana hosts Jackson State following Thompson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Indiana plays the Jackson State Tigers after Race Thompson scored 20 points in Indiana’s 87-68 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

Indiana finished 21-14 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 5-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game last season, 9.4 from the free throw line and 15.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

