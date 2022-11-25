No. 2 Stanford puts FGCU away in Hawaii tournament

HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida…

HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 on Friday in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked South Carolina. Jones had 14 points by halftime and finished 12-of-18 shooting from the field. She also had three assists and a steal.

Stanford shot 52.1% overall was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. The Cardinal led just 41-37 at halftime.

Tishara Morehouse paced the Eagles (4-1) with 26 points. Uju Ezeudu had 10 of her 13 points in the first half.

No. 3 UCONN 78, DUKE %0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —- Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and UConn routed Duke in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Aaliyah Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd scored 14 points to help the Huskies (4-0) remain undefeated on the season.

Shaeyann Day-Wilson led the Blue Devils (5-1) with 15 points, and Elizabeth Balogun contributed 14 off the bench.

The Huskies built up a 41-29 halftime lead behind 13 points from Lopez-Senechal, who knocked down three 3-pointers during the opening two periods.

No. 6 INDIANA 96, AUBURN 81

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half and Yarden Garzon added 21 to help Indiana beat Auburn in the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Hoosiers (6-0) had five players in double figures.

Indiana’s more even scoring overcame a 22-point effort each from Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly. Scott-Grayson had 20 of those points through the first three quarters before the Hoosiers’ defense clamped down in the fourth.

Auburn (3-2) hung tough with the Hoosiers for the most part, trailing only 30-29 early in the second quarter. Sparked by Garzon’s back-to-back 3-pointers, Indiana then went on a run and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the half.

No. 9 IOWA 73, OREGON STATE 59

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) __ Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power Iowa to a win over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Monika Czinano added 17 points and McKenna Warnock contributed 12 to help the Hawkeyes (5-1) advance to the PKL championship game on Sunday, where they will face No. 3 UConn.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (4-1) with 22 points, while Shalexxus Aaron scored 17 points as Oregon State picked up its first loss of the season. Jelena Mitrovic had 14 rebounds.

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 100, LONGWOOD 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points in Louisville’s easy win over Longwood.

The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. Her teammates made quick work of the Lancers (1-4), jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first four minutes and never giving up the lead.

Louisville shot a season-best 55.9% and had six players score in double figures. Carr, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, made 5 of 7 3-pointers, and finished with a season-best seven rebounds and five assists.

Adriana Shipp-Davis scored 14 points to lead the Lancers, who shot just 23% and were outrebounded 57-23.

NO. 13 N.C. STATE 78, WEST VIRGINIA 40

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson scored 12 of her 16 points with 3-pointers, and North Carolina State cruised past West Virginia in the Cancun Classic.

It was the second career double-double for Baldwin but her the first with the Wolfpack after spending three seasons at Florida State.

The Wolfpack (6-1) led West Virginia 19-12 after one quarter and dominated the second, outscoring the Mountaineers 24-6 to bolt to a 48-18 lead. N.C. State finished at 52% shooting from the field.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 16 points to lead West Virginia (4-1), which went 3 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 23% overall.

DEPAUL 76, NO. 14 MARYLAND 67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off Maryland at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.

Rimmer had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Allen had 10 and 13 for the Blue Demons (3-2).

Shyanne Sellars scored 13 for Maryland (4-2).

No. 15 ARIZONA 83, CAL BAPTIST 61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Madison Connor hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points and Arizona beat Cal Baptist at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament.

Jade Loville hit a jumper and Connor took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup, then hit a 3-pointer that gave Arizona a 14-point lead with 8 minutes to play. Connor scored the last of her 10 fourth-quarter points when she made a 3-pointer and jumper 38 seconds apart to make it 73-59 with 4:30 remaining and the Wildcats led by double figures the rest of the way.

Esmery Martinez had 10 rebounds to go with seven points, three assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

NO. 16 CREIGHTON 57, XAVIER 51

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lauren Jensen made a clutch 3-pointer and scored 18 points and she and Morgan Maly made six free throws in the final 30 seconds to give Creighton a win over Xavier in a Big East Conference opener.

Fernanda Ovalle scored four points in a 6-0 run that gave Xavier a 46-44 lead with 3:27 to play. Jayme Horan turned a turnover into a tying basket for Creighton with 2:08 to go and Emma Ronsiek’s layup produced a lead with 1:29 left after a Xavier miss.

Then Jensen cashed in on a turnover with a 3-pointer and the Bluejays (6-0) led 51-46 with 1:05 remaining.

Taylor Smith made a 3 for the Musketeers with 35 seconds to go but Creighton was good at the line.

Smith and Ovalle both scored 15 points for the Musketeers (5-1).

No. 20 UCLA 72, JACKSON STATE 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 20 points and freshman Londynn Jones added a season high 16 as UCLA held off Jackson State.

Coming off a Battle 4 Atlantis championship and ahead of a Tuesday trip to No. 1 South Carolina, the Bruins (7-0) had a hard time shaking the Tigers (2-3).

UCLA opened the second half with a 6-1 run, Kiki Rice’s three-point play making it 49-36, and the Bruins added a 10-0 run later in the third quarter to get some breathing room. Lina Sontag had the first five points and Jones capped it with a three-point play to make it 59-42.

Ti’lan Boler led Jackson State with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 95, SAINT LOUIS 58

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 16 points and had six assists, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Baylor beat Saint Louis in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Baylor opened the game on a 14-2 run, led 25-11 after one quarter and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Bears led 86-47 with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points, and Jaden Owens added 11 points and 10 assists for Baylor (4-1).

Brooke Flowers scored 13 points, Mia Nicastro added 12 and Peyton Kennedy had 11 for Saint Louis (1-6).

No. 22 MICHIGAN 68, AIR FORCE 48

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and Michigan defeated Air Force in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines (5-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kiser scored the first seven points of the second quarter for a double-digit lead that Michigan would maintain, leading 30-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three quarters. The Wolverines’ largest lead was 26.

The Wolverines committed 25 turnovers with the Falcons (3-2) making 15 steals.

Milahnie Perris scored 11 points and Kamri Heath 10 to lead the Falcons, who shot just 28%.

NO. 23 VILLANOVA 83, BELMONT 80

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and Villanova rebounded from blowing a 21-point lead in the second half against Belmont.

The Wildcats (5-0) were ahead 66-45 on a Lucy Olsen jumper at the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. That’s when the Bruins (1-4), reeled off 10 straight to end the quarter, pulling within 66-55 on a Destinee Wells 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The run reached 18, then Olsen ended Villanova’s 6:12 drought with a basket before Sydni Harvey tied it with a 3 and a layup.

Nikki Baird made two free throws to bring Belmont within 81-80 with 11 seconds left. Siegrist made just 1 of 2 from the line and Teresa Miller was fouled on an offensive rebound but Miller missed the first free throw and was missed the second on purpose with three seconds to go. Christina Dalce wrapped up the win with a free throw.

Harvey scored 24 points to lead Belmont.

No. 23 TENNESSEE 69, COLORADO 51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 23 points, Rickea Jackson added 20, and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Colorado.

Horston added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Vols (3-4). Jackson had six rebounds and four steals. No other Tennessee starter scored more than two points, but the Lady Vols got 22 points from their bench.

Tennessee gave up just 14 points in the first half and led 30-14 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Vols shot 71.4% and outscored the Buffaloes 27-21.

Kindyll Wetta led Colorado (4-2) with 13 points.

No. 25 KANSAS STATE 93, NORTHERN ARIZONA 80

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona at the Paradise Jam.

Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-5 run that gave the Wildcats (7-0) a 76-61 lead with 7:13 remaining. Nyah Moran hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining to get NAU within 10 points at 81-71 and Montana Oltrogge hit a 3-pointer to make it 88-78 with :58 seconds left, but the Lumberjacks would get no closer.

Rodabaugh finished with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-4).

