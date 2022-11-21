HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » NJIT visits Sacred Heart…

NJIT visits Sacred Heart after Galette’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces the NJIT Highlanders after Nico Galette scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 75-60 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

NJIT went 5-10 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 6.1 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up