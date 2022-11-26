Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Nickelberry scores 17, La…

Nickelberry scores 17, La Salle beats Binghamton

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry scored 17 points in La Salle’s 65-62 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

Nickelberry was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Explorers (3-3). Khalil Brantley scored 15 points and Hassan Drame had 13 points, while five rebounds and four steals. He made a go-ahead jumper with 1:18 remaining to give La Salle a 62-61 lead.

Jacob Falko finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Bearcats (3-3). Tariq Balogun added 16 points for Binghamton. Christian Hinckson had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

La Salle led 36-27 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up