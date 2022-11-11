Nickelberry leads La Salle against Wagner after 22-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (0-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Wagner…

Wagner Seahawks (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (0-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Wagner Seahawks after Josh Nickelberry scored 22 points in La Salle’s 81-68 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

La Salle went 11-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 5.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Wagner went 9-5 on the road and 21-6 overall a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

