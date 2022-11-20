Nickelberry leads La Salle against Georgetown after 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)
Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -2; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Josh Nickelberry scored 24 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Georgetown went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
La Salle went 2-10 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Explorers averaged 13.3 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
