HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Nickelberry leads La Salle…

Nickelberry leads La Salle against Georgetown after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Josh Nickelberry scored 24 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgetown went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

La Salle went 2-10 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Explorers averaged 13.3 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up