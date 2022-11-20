Nickelberry leads La Salle against Georgetown after 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -2; over/under is 145…

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Josh Nickelberry scored 24 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgetown went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

La Salle went 2-10 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Explorers averaged 13.3 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

