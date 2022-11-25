Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Nicholls State takes on UC Irvine in Paradise, Nevada

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels play the UC Irvine Anteaters in Paradise, Nevada.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 8.6 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

