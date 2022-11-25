Nicholls State takes on UC Irvine in Paradise, Nevada

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels play the UC Irvine Anteaters in Paradise, Nevada.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 8.6 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.