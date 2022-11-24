Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Nicholls State plays UC…

Nicholls State plays UC Irvine in Paradise, Nevada

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels take on the UC Irvine Anteaters in Paradise, Nevada.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Colonels averaged 8.3 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine finished 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up