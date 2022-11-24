Nicholls State plays UC Irvine in Paradise, Nevada

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (1-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels take on the UC Irvine Anteaters in Paradise, Nevada.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Colonels averaged 8.3 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine finished 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.