Nicholls State faces BYU after Thomas’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the BYU Cougars after Micah Thomas scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-68 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU finished 24-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Colonels gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

