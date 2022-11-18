Nicholls State faces BYU after Thomas’ 22-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the BYU Cougars after Micah Thomas scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-68 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU finished 24-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Colonels gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

