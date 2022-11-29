Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Nicholls State defeats Champion Christian 115-50

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 10:57 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Latrell Jones’ 23 points helped Nicholls State defeat Champion Christian 115-50 on Tuesday night.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Colonels (3-4). Mekhi Collins scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Micah Thomas was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists.

Braylon Hawkins led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Xavier Hall added 13 points for Champion Christian. In addition, Joshua Walpole finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

