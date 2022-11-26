Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Nicholls State beats San…

Nicholls State beats San Diego 72-70

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Littles’ layup with eight seconds left lifted Nicholls State to a 72-70 win over San Diego at the Las Vegas Classic tournament on Saturday night.

Latrell Jones scored 26 points and added six rebounds for the Colonels (2-4). Caleb Huffman went 6 of 9 from the field to add 12 points. Micah Thomas was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Toreros (4-3) were led in scoring by Jase Townsend, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Delaire added 16 points and two steals for San Diego. In addition, Marcellus Earlington finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up