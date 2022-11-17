Newton leads No. 25 UConn against UNC Wilmington after 22-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at UConn Huskies (3-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn hosts…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at UConn Huskies (3-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in UConn’s 84-64 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

UConn went 23-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.

UNC Wilmington went 27-9 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks shot 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.