New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett’s 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3)

New Orleans; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver’s 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers have gone 1-0 away from home. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 35.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 13.8 points for New Orleans.

Tevin Smith is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Corbett is averaging 14.0 points for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

