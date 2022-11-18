New Mexico State visits New Mexico after Pinson’s 20-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 67-64 loss to the UTEP Miners.

New Mexico went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Lobos shot 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 5.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

