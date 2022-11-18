RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
New Mexico State visits New Mexico after Pinson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 67-64 loss to the UTEP Miners.

New Mexico went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Lobos shot 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 5.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

