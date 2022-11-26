Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
New Mexico State plays UC Irvine in Paradise, Nevada

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (2-1)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies take on the UC Irvine Anteaters in Paradise, Nevada.

New Mexico State went 27-7 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters shot 44.2% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

