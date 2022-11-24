New Mexico plays Jacksonville State, aims for 4th straight win

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lobos take on Jacksonville State.

New Mexico finished 13-19 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville State went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

