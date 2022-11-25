New Mexico Lobos play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico heads into a matchup with Jacksonville State as winners of three consecutive games.

New Mexico finished 13-19 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lobos averaged 6.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

