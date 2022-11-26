Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
New Mexico hosts North Dakota State after Nelson’s 31-point outing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Dakota State Bison (1-5) at New Mexico Lobos (4-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Grant Nelson scored 31 points in North Dakota State’s 80-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

New Mexico went 11-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Lobos averaged 6.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State went 9-6 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

