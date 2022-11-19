HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » New Mexico hosts New…

New Mexico hosts New Mexico State after Pinson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 67-64 loss to the UTEP Miners.

New Mexico finished 11-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall last season while going 9-3 on the road. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up