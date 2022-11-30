New Mexico faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Udeze’s 33-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (6-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-1) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s…

New Mexico Lobos (6-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-1)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -9.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Morris Udeze scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 98-74 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in the WCC shooting 37.7% from downtown, led by Luke Barrett shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Lobos are 1-0 in road games. New Mexico scores 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13 points. Mitchell Saxen is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.0 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Udeze is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 17 points, 5.2 assists and three steals for New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.