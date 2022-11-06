New Mexico begins season at home against Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico Lobos
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -6; over/under is 156
BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
New Mexico went 13-19 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.
Southern Utah finished 20-11 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Thunderbirds averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
