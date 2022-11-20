New Hampshire Wildcats host the Boston University Terriers for cross-conference contest

Boston University Terriers (3-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New…

Boston University Terriers (3-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Boston University in out-of-conference action.

New Hampshire finished 15-13 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

Boston University finished 22-13 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Terriers averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free throw line and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.