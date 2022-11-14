ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
New Hampshire visits Fordham after Brown’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-0) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Fordham Rams after Kyree Brown scored 25 points in New Hampshire’s 83-71 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

Fordham finished 16-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

New Hampshire went 5-9 on the road and 15-13 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 9.7 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

