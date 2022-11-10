New Hampshire plays Fairfield for cross-conference contest

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) Durham, New Hampshire; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0)

Durham, New Hampshire; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Fairfield in non-conference action.

New Hampshire finished 15-13 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats shot 44.0% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Fairfield went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Stags shot 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

