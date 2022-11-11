Nevada Wolf Pack to host the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Nevada went 13-18 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.4 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Antelopes gave up 61.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

