Nevada Wolf Pack play the UT Arlington Mavericks, seek 4th straight win

Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wolf Pack take on UT Arlington.

UT Arlington finished 8-4 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Mavericks averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

Nevada went 13-18 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.

