Nevada visits Tulane after Cook’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 99-79 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Tulane went 9-4 at home last season while going 14-15 overall. The Green Wave gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Nevada went 3-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 21 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

