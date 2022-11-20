Nevada visits Tulane after Cook’s 23-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0) New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 99-79 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Tulane went 9-4 at home last season while going 14-15 overall. The Green Wave gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Nevada went 3-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 21 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.