Nevada plays Akron

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Akron Zips (3-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play the Akron Zips in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 in non-conference play. Nevada is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Zips are 3-2 in non-conference play. Akron ranks third in the MAC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 9.2 points for Nevada.

Xavier Castaneda is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14 points and 10.2 rebounds for Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

