Nevada opens season at home against Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Nevada Wolf Pack Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -10.5; over/under is…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -10.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Nevada went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.

Utah Tech went 6-12 in WAC action and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers shot 42.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.