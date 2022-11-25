Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » Nesbitt leads Hampton against…

Nesbitt leads Hampton against Wake Forest after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Nesbitt scored 25 points in Hampton’s 75-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-3 in road games. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Russell Dean is averaging 16 points for the Pirates. Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points for Hampton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up