Nesbitt and Hampton host Wake Forest

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake…

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Nesbitt scored 25 points in Hampton’s 75-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 on their home court. Wake Forest leads the ACC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Carr averaging 4.8.

The Pirates are 0-3 in road games. Hampton has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tyree Appleby is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.0 points for Wake Forest.

Russell Dean averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.