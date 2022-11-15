Nelson leads William & Mary against American after 25-point game

William & Mary Tribe (1-2) at American Eagles (0-2) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits…

William & Mary Tribe (1-2) at American Eagles (0-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the American Eagles after Anders Nelson scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 94-77 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

American finished 6-5 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Eagles averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 5.8 bench points last season.

William & Mary went 1-14 on the road and 5-27 overall a season ago. The Tribe averaged 11.5 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

