Nebraska squares off against Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (1-6) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles and the Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Cornhuskers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Nebraska is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Seminoles are 1-6 in non-conference play. Florida State allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is shooting 63.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 9.7 points for Nebraska.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Seminoles. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 12.4 points for Florida State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

