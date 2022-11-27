Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Nebraska squares off against Florida State

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (1-6) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles and the Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Cornhuskers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Nebraska is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Seminoles are 1-6 in non-conference play. Florida State allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is shooting 63.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 9.7 points for Nebraska.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Seminoles. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 12.4 points for Florida State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

