Nebraska hosts Maine to open season

Maine Black Bears at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -21; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers start the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Nebraska went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-12 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Maine finished 6-23 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 8.4 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

