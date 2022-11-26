Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (1-6) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers play…

Florida State Seminoles (1-6) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Florida State Seminoles at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Cornhuskers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Nebraska has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Seminoles are 1-6 in non-conference play. Florida State gives up 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is shooting 63.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Nebraska.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Caleb Mills is averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 steals for Florida State.

