NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

Friday's Games

No. 1 North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Semifinals Game 1 at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

All Times EST

Friday’s Games

No. 1 North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Semifinals Game 1 at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Championship Game at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Portland St., Quarterfinals Game 4 at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

No. 6 Gonzaga vs. No. 24 Purdue, Semifinals Game 2 at Portland, Ore., 11:30 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. Xavier, Semifinals Game 1 at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Jackson St., 12:30 p.m.

No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.

No. 18 Alabama vs. No. 20 UConn, Semifinals Game 2 at Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m.

No. 23 Maryland vs. Coppin St., 4 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa vs. Clemson, Hosts’ Semifinals Game 1 at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Houston vs. Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan St. vs. Oregon, Consolation Semifinals Game 2 at Portland, Ore., 12 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 13 Auburn vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

No. 19 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

