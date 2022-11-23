NC State Wolf Pack and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks square off

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State…

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack play the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in Nassau, Bahamas.

NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall with a 20-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

